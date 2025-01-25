No. 1 Auburn hosts No. 6 Tennessee following Lanier’s 23-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (17-1, 5-0 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (17-1, 5-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee faces No. 1 Auburn after Chaz Lanier scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 68-56 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 8-0 at home. Auburn is ninth in college basketball with 85.7 points and is shooting 50.2% from the field.

The Volunteers have gone 4-2 against SEC opponents. Tennessee has a 15-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Auburn makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.9 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Tennessee scores 10.3 more points per game (76.4) than Auburn gives up (66.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 17.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Tigers. Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 10.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Volunteers. Lanier is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 85.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 8.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.