No. 1 Auburn faces No. 23 Georgia after Baker-Mazara’s 20-point game

Auburn Tigers (16-1, 4-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn visits No. 23 Georgia after Chad Baker-Mazara scored 20 points in Auburn’s 88-66 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 11-0 in home games. Georgia scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The Tigers are 4-0 in SEC play. Auburn ranks second in the SEC shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

Georgia averages 78.5 points, 12.5 more per game than the 66.0 Auburn gives up. Auburn has shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is averaging 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Johni Broome is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 86.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.