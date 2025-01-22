NJIT visits Vermont after Hurley’s 26-point game

NJIT Highlanders (4-15, 1-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (10-9, 3-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NJIT Highlanders (4-15, 1-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (10-9, 3-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts NJIT after TJ Hurley scored 26 points in Vermont’s 72-64 win against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Catamounts have gone 6-1 at home. Vermont is the leader in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Highlanders have gone 1-3 against America East opponents. NJIT gives up 70.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

Vermont is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, the same percentage NJIT allows to opponents. NJIT averages 62.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 64.5 Vermont allows.

The Catamounts and Highlanders meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamir Bogues is averaging 9.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Catamounts. Hurley is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tariq Francis is averaging 18.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Highlanders. Sebastian Robinson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

