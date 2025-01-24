NJIT visits Marshall and Albany (NY)

NJIT Highlanders (4-16, 1-4 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-11, 2-4 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 4…

NJIT Highlanders (4-16, 1-4 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-11, 2-4 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays NJIT after Amar’e Marshall scored 25 points in Albany (NY)’s 92-87 overtime loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Great Danes have gone 4-4 in home games. Albany (NY) has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Highlanders are 1-4 against America East opponents. NJIT is 0-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

Albany (NY) makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). NJIT’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points lower than Albany (NY) has given up to its opponents (49.6%).

The Great Danes and Highlanders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Neely is averaging 11.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Great Danes. Marshall is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tariq Francis is averaging 18.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Highlanders. Quentin Duncan is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.