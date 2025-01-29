NJIT faces UMass Lowell, looks to halt 4-game slide

NJIT Highlanders (6-14, 3-4 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-16, 1-6 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 11 a.m.…

NJIT Highlanders (6-14, 3-4 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-16, 1-6 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT enters the matchup with UMass Lowell as losers of four games in a row.

The River Hawks are 1-7 in home games. UMass Lowell gives up 63.4 points and has been outscored by 15.6 points per game.

The Highlanders are 3-4 in America East play. NJIT has a 0-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UMass Lowell’s average of 2.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game NJIT allows. NJIT has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of UMass Lowell have averaged.

The River Hawks and Highlanders match up Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Rice is averaging 6.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the River Hawks. Abbey Lindsey is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Kulyk is averaging 10.2 points for the Highlanders. Alejandra Zuniga is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 46.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.