NJIT defeats Medgar Evers 107-51

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Quentin Duncan had 26 points in NJIT’s 107-51 victory over Medgar Evers on Saturday.

Duncan also had six rebounds for the Highlanders (3-12). Tim Moore Jr. scored 17 points while going 7 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Ari Fulton had 14 points and shot 6 of 14 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Jonathan Grimsley finished with 27 points and six rebounds for the Cougars.

NEXT UP

NJIT hosts UMBC in its next matchup on Thursday.

