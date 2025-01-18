Live Radio
Nique Clifford’s double-double propels Colorado State to 79-63 victory over Wyoming

The Associated Press

January 18, 2025, 6:47 PM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Nique Clifford had 23 points and 11 rebounds to power Colorado State to a 79-63 victory over Wyoming on Saturday.

Clifford also handed out five assists for the Rams (11-7, 5-2 Mountain West Conference). Jaylen Crocker-Johnson had 11 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Lake scored 10.

Obi Agbim led the way for the Cowboys (9-9, 2-5) with 26 points and six rebounds. Dontaie Allen added 14 points.

Colorado State took the lead with 16:08 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 36-28 at halftime, with Crocker-Johnson racking up nine points. Clifford scored 17 in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

