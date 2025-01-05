Nimani’s 15 lead Cornell past Penn State-Schuylkill 123-71

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Nimani scored 15 points as Cornell beat Penn State-Schuylkill 123-71 on Sunday. Nimani shot 6…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Nimani scored 15 points as Cornell beat Penn State-Schuylkill 123-71 on Sunday.

Nimani shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Big Red (8-5). Nazir Williams scored 12 points and added five rebounds. AK Okereke finished 6 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Nittany Lions were led by Issac Lane, who posted 17 points and eight rebounds. Amir Gray added 11 points and four steals for Penn State-Schuylkill, a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. Antwuan Byrd had 10 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

