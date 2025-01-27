Nicholson, Bethune-Cookman Wildcats to visit Brown, Alcorn State Braves

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-12, 3-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-13, 2-4 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-12, 3-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-13, 2-4 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Asianae Nicholson and Bethune-Cookman visit Destiny Brown and Alcorn State in SWAC play Monday.

The Braves are 3-2 on their home court. Alcorn State is 1-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats have gone 3-3 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman ranks third in the SWAC with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nicholson averaging 4.7.

Alcorn State is shooting 35.0% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 39.0% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 61.4 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 72.4 Alcorn State gives up.

The Braves and Wildcats match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya Claytor averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 4.7 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Brown is shooting 37.1% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Nicholson is scoring 12.0 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 7.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 56.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

