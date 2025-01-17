Nicholson, Bethune-Cookman Wildcats host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-14, 1-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-11, 2-2 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-14, 1-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-11, 2-2 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: D’Yanna Maxey and Mississippi Valley State take on Asianae Nicholson and Bethune-Cookman in SWAC play.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 at home. Bethune-Cookman ranks third in the SWAC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Nicholson averaging 4.4.

The Delta Devils are 1-4 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The Wildcats and Delta Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholson is averaging 11.4 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Maxey is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 30.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

