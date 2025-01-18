Nicholson and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats host conference foe Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-14, 1-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-11, 2-2 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-14, 1-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-11, 2-2 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays Bethune-Cookman in SWAC action Saturday.

The Wildcats are 3-1 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is 0-8 against opponents over .500.

The Delta Devils are 1-4 in conference games. Mississippi Valley State is 1-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janessa Kelley is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging seven points.

Jaeda Murphy is averaging five points for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 30.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.