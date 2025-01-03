Nichols leads Kansas against Oklahoma State after 22-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (10-3, 0-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (12-1, 2-0 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (10-3, 0-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (12-1, 2-0 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas faces Oklahoma State after S’Mya Nichols scored 22 points in Kansas’ 78-64 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Cowgirls are 10-0 in home games. Oklahoma State is third in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 38.8 rebounds. Stailee Heard leads the Cowgirls with 7.5 boards.

The Jayhawks are 0-2 against conference opponents. Kansas averages 67.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Oklahoma State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Kansas allows. Kansas has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 32.7% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Cowgirls.

Nichols is scoring 21.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Jayhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

