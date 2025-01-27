Nicholls visits UT Rio Grande Valley following O’Keefe’s 23-point game

Nicholls Colonels (12-6, 5-4 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-10, 5-4 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays Nicholls after Charlotte O’Keefe scored 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 73-65 win against the McNeese Cowgirls.

The Vaqueros have gone 7-3 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley gives up 63.6 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Colonels are 5-4 against Southland opponents. Nicholls is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 62.3 points, 5.4 more per game than the 56.9 Nicholls allows. Nicholls averages 61.7 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 63.6 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The Vaqueros and Colonels meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Vaqueros. O’Keefe is averaging 12.2 points and 15.0 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games.

Tanita Swift is averaging 15.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 59.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

