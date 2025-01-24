Nicholls visits Texas A&M-CC after Swift’s 22-point showing

Nicholls Colonels (11-6, 4-4 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-8, 2-5 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls Colonels (11-6, 4-4 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-8, 2-5 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls visits Texas A&M-CC after Tanita Swift scored 22 points in Nicholls’ 75-71 win against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Islanders have gone 4-4 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is second in the Southland in team defense, allowing 56.5 points while holding opponents to 34.0% shooting.

The Colonels have gone 4-4 against Southland opponents. Nicholls ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Nicholls allows. Nicholls has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 34.0% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and Colonels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mireia Aguado is averaging 11.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Islanders. Tymberlin Criswell is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Swift is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 60.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

