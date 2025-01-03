Nicholls takes on Northwestern State following Swift’s 28-point performance

Nicholls Colonels (8-4, 1-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (5-7, 2-1 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nicholls Colonels (8-4, 1-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (5-7, 2-1 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls takes on Northwestern State after Tanita Swift scored 28 points in Nicholls’ 68-60 loss to the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Demons have gone 4-1 in home games. Northwestern State is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Colonels are 1-2 against Southland opponents. Nicholls is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northwestern State is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 36.5% Nicholls allows to opponents. Nicholls has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Blake is averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Demons.

Swift is averaging 16.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 60.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

