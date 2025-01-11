Nicholls State visits Richards and McNeese

Nicholls State Colonels (9-6, 3-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (10-5, 4-0 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Nicholls State Colonels (9-6, 3-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (10-5, 4-0 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -16; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese faces Nicholls State after DJ Richards scored 20 points in McNeese’s 92-69 win over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Cowboys have gone 5-1 at home. McNeese is third in the Southland scoring 77.5 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Colonels are 3-1 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State is 4-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

McNeese’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State scores 9.4 more points per game (74.1) than McNeese allows to opponents (64.7).

The Cowboys and Colonels face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richards is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 8.2 points.

Byron Ireland is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.8 points for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.