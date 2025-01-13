Nicholls State visits Incarnate Word after Pyke’s 27-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (9-7, 3-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-7, 2-3 Southland) San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Nicholls State Colonels (9-7, 3-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-7, 2-3 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays Nicholls State after Jordan Pyke scored 27 points in Incarnate Word’s 81-76 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Cardinals have gone 7-1 in home games. Incarnate Word averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Colonels have gone 3-2 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State is fifth in the Southland scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Incarnate Word averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

The Cardinals and Colonels face off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

Byron Ireland is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

