Nicholls hosts Traylor and SFA

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (14-4, 4-3 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (10-6, 3-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Nicholls after Ashlyn Traylor scored 22 points in SFA’s 91-49 win against the McNeese Cowgirls.

The Colonels are 4-2 in home games.

The Ladyjacks have gone 4-3 against Southland opponents. SFA leads the Southland scoring 81.2 points per game while shooting 48.2%.

Nicholls scores 61.0 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 60.9 SFA gives up. SFA averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.5 more made shots on average than the 3.7 per game Nicholls allows.

The Colonels and Ladyjacks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Britiya Curtis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Faith Blackstone is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Ladyjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 59.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

