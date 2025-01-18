Nicholls hosts Traylor and SFA

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (14-4, 4-3 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (10-6, 3-4 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (14-4, 4-3 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (10-6, 3-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Nicholls after Ashlyn Traylor scored 22 points in SFA’s 91-49 win against the McNeese Cowgirls.

The Colonels have gone 4-2 in home games.

The Ladyjacks are 4-3 against Southland opponents. SFA ranks second in the Southland with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Faith Blackstone averaging 4.7.

Nicholls makes 40.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). SFA has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Nicholls have averaged.

The Colonels and Ladyjacks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanita Swift is averaging 15.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonels.

Blackstone is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Ladyjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 59.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

