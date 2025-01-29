Nicholls Colonels face the Houston Christian Huskies on 3-game win streak

Houston Christian Huskies (5-14, 2-8 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (13-6, 6-4 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-14, 2-8 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (13-6, 6-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Houston Christian.

The Colonels are 5-2 on their home court. Nicholls has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Huskies have gone 2-8 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian ranks ninth in the Southland giving up 63.8 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Nicholls is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.5% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian averages 49.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 56.5 Nicholls gives up to opponents.

The Colonels and Huskies meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanita Swift is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 10.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

Erin Maguire is scoring 9.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Huskies. Tiffany Tullis is averaging 6.3 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 59.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 49.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

