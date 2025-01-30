Nicholls Colonels face the Houston Christian Huskies on 3-game win streak

Houston Christian Huskies (5-14, 2-8 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (13-6, 6-4 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-14, 2-8 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (13-6, 6-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls heads into a matchup with Houston Christian as winners of three straight games.

The Colonels are 5-2 on their home court. Nicholls is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 2-8 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian allows 63.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.4 points per game.

Nicholls’ average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Nicholls gives up.

The Colonels and Huskies meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Britiya Curtis is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 9.7 points. Tanita Swift is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tiffany Tullis is averaging 7.6 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Erin Maguire is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 59.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 49.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.