Nicholas Louis-Jacques scores 19 to lead Colgate to 87-80 victory over Bucknell

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored 19 points to help Colgate defeat Bucknell 87-80 on Monday night.

Louis-Jacques shot 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Raiders (9-11, 6-1 Patriot League). Jeff Woodward had 18 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Cox scored 17 on 7-for-10 shooting.

The Bison (8-12, 4-3) were led by Josh Bascoe with 23 points and three steals. Noah Williamson had 22 points and Achile Spadone added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Woodward scored 10 points in the first half and Colgate went into halftime trailing 42-37. Colgate pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave them the lead at 60-55 with 9:41 left in the half. Cox scored 13 second-half points.

