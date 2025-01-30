Niavalurua and Oakland host Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (2-20, 0-11 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-13, 6-5 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7…

Green Bay Phoenix (2-20, 0-11 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-13, 6-5 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -14.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Green Bay after Tuburu Niavalurua scored 23 points in Oakland’s 73-71 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Golden Grizzlies are 5-2 on their home court. Oakland is 5-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Phoenix are 0-11 in Horizon League play. Green Bay averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Oakland averages 66.1 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 80.7 Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Oakland allows.

The Golden Grizzlies and Phoenix face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niavalurua is averaging 13.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Allen David Mukeba Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Preston Ruedinger is averaging eight points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Phoenix. Marcus Hall is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 64.8 points, 25.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

