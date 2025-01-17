Niagara visits Manhattan on 8-game road slide

Niagara Purple Eagles (7-10, 2-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-8, 2-4 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (7-10, 2-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-8, 2-4 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara will attempt to stop its eight-game road losing streak when the Purple Eagles visit Manhattan.

The Jaspers are 3-3 in home games. Manhattan gives up 77.8 points and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Purple Eagles have gone 2-4 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is seventh in the MAAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Justice Smith averaging 2.4.

Manhattan averages 75.5 points, 5.5 more per game than the 70.0 Niagara gives up. Niagara averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Manhattan allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Sydnor is shooting 49.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Jaspers.

Jahari Williamson is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 9.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

