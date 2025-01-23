Niagara visits Lee and Marist

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-14, 0-7 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (9-8, 4-3 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-14, 0-7 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (9-8, 4-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Niagara after Morgan Lee scored 22 points in Marist’s 67-55 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Red Foxes are 5-1 in home games. Marist ranks second in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 57.8 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Purple Eagles are 0-7 in conference games. Niagara ranks fifth in the MAAC scoring 26.7 points per game in the paint led by Amelia Strong averaging 8.0.

Marist’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Niagara allows. Niagara’s 34.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Marist has given up to its opponents (38.7%).

The Red Foxes and Purple Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Piddock is averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Red Foxes. Lee is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Safiatu Kolliegbo is averaging 13.5 points and 2.6 steals for the Purple Eagles. Marlie Dickerson is averaging 12.8 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 55.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 26.2 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 13.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.