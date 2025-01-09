Niagara takes on Saint Peter’s on 5-game skid

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-10, 0-3 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-9, 1-2 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-10, 0-3 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-9, 1-2 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara heads into the matchup with Saint Peter’s as losers of five straight games.

The Peacocks are 2-1 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is ninth in the MAAC with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Fatmata Janneh averaging 7.8.

The Purple Eagles are 0-3 in MAAC play. Niagara ranks second in the MAAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Amelia Strong averaging 2.6.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 34.7% from the field this season, 15.2 percentage points lower than the 49.9% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Saint Peter’s allows.

The Peacocks and Purple Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janneh is scoring 18.9 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Peacocks.

Marlie Dickerson is averaging 10.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Purple Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 50.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 1-9, averaging 60.7 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

