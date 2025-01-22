Niagara plays Marist in conference showdown

Marist Red Foxes (13-3, 6-1 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-11, 2-5 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (13-3, 6-1 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-11, 2-5 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Pascarelli and Marist take on Olumide Adelodun and Niagara in MAAC action Thursday.

The Purple Eagles have gone 5-2 at home. Niagara is sixth in the MAAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Justice Smith averaging 2.4.

The Red Foxes are 6-1 in MAAC play. Marist is second in the MAAC allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Niagara makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Marist has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Marist averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Niagara gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahari Williamson is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 10.1 points. Smith is shooting 51.3% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jadin Collins is averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Red Foxes. Pascarelli is averaging 15.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Red Foxes: 9-1, averaging 66.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

