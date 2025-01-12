Niagara hosts Rider after Cruz’s 23-point performance

Rider Broncs (4-11, 0-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-8, 2-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Rider Broncs (4-11, 0-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-8, 2-2 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -6; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider faces Niagara after Zion Cruz scored 23 points in Rider’s 85-67 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Purple Eagles have gone 5-1 in home games. Niagara ranks ninth in the MAAC with 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Zion Russell averaging 5.2.

The Broncs are 0-4 in MAAC play. Rider ranks ninth in the MAAC with 11.6 assists per game led by Ruben Rodriguez averaging 2.7.

Niagara is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 64.9 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 70.1 Niagara gives up.

The Purple Eagles and Broncs match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olumide Adelodun is shooting 39.9% and averaging 11.1 points for the Purple Eagles.

Rodriguez is averaging 3.2 points for the Broncs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Broncs: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

