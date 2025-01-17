Niagara hosts Ozturk and Manhattan

Manhattan Jaspers (9-6, 3-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-13, 0-6 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (9-6, 3-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-13, 0-6 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Niagara after Leyla Ozturk scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 77-61 win over the Merrimack Warriors.

The Purple Eagles have gone 1-4 in home games. Niagara is 1-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 24.8 turnovers per game.

The Jaspers are 3-3 in conference games. Manhattan scores 65.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Niagara’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan averages 65.2 points per game, 21.2 fewer points than the 86.4 Niagara allows to opponents.

The Purple Eagles and Jaspers meet Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Safiatu Kolliegbo is averaging 13.4 points and 2.6 steals for the Purple Eagles.

Nitzan Amar is averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jaspers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 25.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.