Niagara faces Saint Peter’s on 7-game road skid

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-10, 0-3 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-9, 1-2 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara travels to Saint Peter’s looking to stop its seven-game road slide.

The Peacocks are 2-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s ranks fifth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.2 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Purple Eagles have gone 0-3 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is fourth in the MAAC scoring 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Amelia Strong averaging 8.0.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 34.7% from the field this season, 15.2 percentage points lower than the 49.9% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara averages 62.8 points per game, 2.6 more than the 60.2 Saint Peter’s gives up to opponents.

The Peacocks and Purple Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatmata Janneh is averaging 18.9 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Peacocks.

Safiatu Kolliegbo is averaging 13.4 points and 2.7 steals for the Purple Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 50.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 1-9, averaging 60.7 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

