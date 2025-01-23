Niagara faces Marist, seeks to break 3-game skid

Marist Red Foxes (13-3, 6-1 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-11, 2-5 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (13-3, 6-1 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-11, 2-5 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -3; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara heads into the matchup against Marist after losing three straight games.

The Purple Eagles are 5-2 in home games. Niagara gives up 70.1 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 6-1 in conference matchups. Marist is seventh in the MAAC scoring 68.4 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Niagara averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 68.4 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 70.1 Niagara allows.

The Purple Eagles and Red Foxes face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Smith is averaging 9.6 points for the Purple Eagles. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 10.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games.

Jadin Collins is averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Red Foxes: 9-1, averaging 66.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.