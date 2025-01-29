Niagara faces Canisius, looks to break home slide

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-15, 3-6 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-16, 0-9 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-15, 3-6 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-16, 0-9 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara is looking to end its four-game home losing streak with a victory over Canisius.

The Purple Eagles have gone 1-5 at home. Niagara is 1-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Griffins are 3-6 in MAAC play. Canisius is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Niagara is shooting 33.9% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 54.9 points per game, 30.3 fewer points than the 85.2 Niagara gives up to opponents.

The Purple Eagles and Golden Griffins square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Safiatu Kolliegbo is averaging 13.9 points and 2.5 steals for the Purple Eagles. Marlie Dickerson is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games.

Jaela Johnson is averaging 10.1 points for the Golden Griffins. Franka Wittenberg is averaging 11.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 55.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 30.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 56.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

