Newsome leads East Texas A&M against SE Louisiana after 22-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (12-3, 6-0 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-10, 1-4 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (12-3, 6-0 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-10, 1-4 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hosts SE Louisiana after Jordyn Newsome scored 22 points in East Texas A&M’s 69-68 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The East Texas A&M Lions have gone 3-2 in home games. East Texas A&M is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The SE Louisiana Lions are 6-0 in conference games. SE Louisiana is third in the Southland scoring 70.3 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

East Texas A&M averages 68.9 points, 12.0 more per game than the 56.9 SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game East Texas A&M gives up.

The East Texas A&M Lions and SE Louisiana Lions match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nykesha Sanders is averaging 4.9 points and 5.4 assists for the East Texas A&M Lions.

Alexius Horne is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the SE Louisiana Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: East Texas A&M Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

SE Louisiana Lions: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.