Newman leads Louisiana Tech against Jacksonville State after 27-point performance

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-4, 2-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-7, 1-2 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Jacksonville State after Sean Newman Jr. scored 27 points in Louisiana Tech’s 79-74 win over the Liberty Flames.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-0 in home games. Jacksonville State ranks fifth in the CUSA with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Houge averaging 2.6.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in conference games. Louisiana Tech averages 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Jacksonville State averages 79.3 points, 11.2 more per game than the 68.1 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech scores 6.3 more points per game (77.4) than Jacksonville State gives up (71.1).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Houge is averaging 9.8 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Newman is averaging 10.1 points and 9.5 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.