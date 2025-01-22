Newell, Georgia Bulldogs to visit Thiero, Arkansas Razorbacks

Georgia Bulldogs (14-4, 2-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-7, 0-5 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (14-4, 2-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-7, 0-5 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Asa Newell and Georgia visit Adou Thiero and Arkansas on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks have gone 8-2 in home games. Arkansas is seventh in the SEC with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Thiero averaging 9.9.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in SEC play. Georgia is 12-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Arkansas makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Georgia scores 9.5 more points per game (77.9) than Arkansas allows (68.4).

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Fland is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 14.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Thiero is averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 11.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Newell is averaging 15.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.