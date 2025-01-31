New Orleans visits Hines and SE Louisiana

New Orleans Privateers (4-17, 2-8 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-4 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (4-17, 2-8 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana takes on New Orleans after Sam Hines Jr. scored 23 points in SE Louisiana’s 70-62 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Lions have gone 4-2 in home games. SE Louisiana has a 5-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Privateers have gone 2-8 against Southland opponents. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Southland with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Thomas averaging 2.7.

SE Louisiana averages 72.0 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 83.4 New Orleans allows. New Orleans’ 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than SE Louisiana has given up to its opponents (42.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hines is shooting 51.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the Lions. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

James White is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Privateers. Cedquavious Hunter is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.