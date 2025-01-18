New Orleans secures 82-73 victory against East Texas A&M

OMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jamond Vincent scored 28 points as New Orleans beat East Texas A&M 82-73 on Saturday night.…

OMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jamond Vincent scored 28 points as New Orleans beat East Texas A&M 82-73 on Saturday night.

Vincent added seven rebounds and four steals for the Privateers (4-14, 2-5 Southland Conference). Kohen Rowbatham scored 24 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 9 for 11 from the line and added three steals. MJ Thomas shot 6 of 11 from the field and 1 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Josh Taylor led the way for the Lions (2-16, 0-7) with 13 points. Tay Mosher added 11 points and seven rebounds for East Texas A&M. Yusef Salih also had 11 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Lions.

Both teams play on Monday. New Orleans visits Northwestern State and East Texas A&M hosts SE Louisiana.

