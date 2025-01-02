New Orleans Privateers face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders on 10-game slide

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-4, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (0-10, 0-1 Southland) New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-4, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (0-10, 0-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to stop its 10-game slide when the Privateers take on Texas A&M-CC.

The Privateers are 0-1 in home games. New Orleans has a 0-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Islanders are 0-1 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is the leader in the Southland allowing only 53.2 points per game while holding opponents to 31.1% shooting.

New Orleans’ average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game New Orleans allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nora Francois is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Privateers.

Mireia Aguado is averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Islanders.

