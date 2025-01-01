New Orleans Privateers face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders on 10-game skid

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-4, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (0-10, 0-1 Southland) New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-4, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (0-10, 0-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into the matchup with Texas A&M-CC after losing 10 straight games.

The Privateers have gone 0-1 at home. New Orleans is 0-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 20.5 turnovers per game.

The Islanders have gone 0-1 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC ranks third in the Southland with 15.4 assists per game led by Mireia Aguado averaging 3.8.

New Orleans averages 55.2 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 53.2 Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game New Orleans allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nora Francois is shooting 41.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Privateers.

Jaeda Whitner averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc.

