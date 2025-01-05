New Orleans hosts Texas A&M-CC following Williams’ 23-point showing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-6, 2-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-12, 0-3 Southland) New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-6, 2-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-12, 0-3 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC plays New Orleans after Isaac Williams scored 23 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 80-71 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Privateers have gone 0-2 in home games. New Orleans averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 0-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Islanders are 2-1 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC is second in the Southland scoring 82.0 points per game and is shooting 50.8%.

New Orleans’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 82.0 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 85.4 New Orleans gives up to opponents.

The Privateers and Islanders square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JR Jacobs is averaging 4.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Privateers.

Garry Clark is averaging 14.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.