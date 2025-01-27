New Orleans hosts Incarnate Word following Anderson’s 27-point showing

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-11, 2-7 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-16, 2-7 Southland) New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-11, 2-7 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-16, 2-7 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits New Orleans after Jalin Anderson scored 27 points in Incarnate Word’s 86-63 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Privateers are 0-5 on their home court. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Southland with 12.4 assists per game led by JR Jacobs averaging 3.3.

The Cardinals are 2-7 against conference opponents. Incarnate Word is 1-2 in one-possession games.

New Orleans’ average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 76.2 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 83.9 New Orleans gives up to opponents.

The Privateers and Cardinals face off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James White is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Privateers. Cedquavious Hunter is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anderson is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Cardinals. Davion Bailey is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

