New Orleans hosts Horne and SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (11-3, 5-0 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (0-13, 0-4 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits New Orleans after Alexius Horne scored 20 points in SE Louisiana’s 87-81 win over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Privateers have gone 0-3 at home. New Orleans has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lions have gone 5-0 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is fifth in the Southland giving up 57.2 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

New Orleans scores 56.3 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 57.2 SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game New Orleans gives up.

The Privateers and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nora Francois is averaging 13.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Privateers.

Horne is averaging 15.6 points for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 0-10, averaging 57.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.