New Orleans faces Houston Christian on home slide

Houston Christian Huskies (5-12, 2-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (1-15, 1-6 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks to end its four-game home skid with a victory over Houston Christian.

The Privateers have gone 0-4 in home games. New Orleans ranks eighth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 32.3 rebounds. Nora Francois leads the Privateers with 6.9 boards.

The Huskies are 2-6 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is ninth in the Southland giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

New Orleans averages 57.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 63.9 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.7 percentage points lower than New Orleans has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

The Privateers and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francois is averaging 13.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Privateers. Jayla Kimbrough is averaging 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Erin Maguire is scoring 10.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Huskies. Kierra Prim is averaging 5.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 59.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 50.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.