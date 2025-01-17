New Orleans faces East Texas A&M, aims to break road losing streak

New Orleans Privateers (0-15, 0-6 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-11, 1-5 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

New Orleans Privateers (0-15, 0-6 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-11, 1-5 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans travels to East Texas A&M looking to end its 11-game road losing streak.

The Lions are 3-3 in home games. East Texas A&M is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Privateers are 0-6 in conference play. New Orleans allows 77.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 20.6 points per game.

East Texas A&M is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 56.7 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than the 72.1 East Texas A&M gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nykesha Sanders is averaging 5.3 points and 5.3 assists for the Lions.

Alexis Calderon is averaging 7.4 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Privateers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Privateers: 0-10, averaging 57.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

