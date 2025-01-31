New Mexico visits Utah State following Dent’s 34-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (17-4, 9-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (19-2, 9-1 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (17-4, 9-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (19-2, 9-1 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits Utah State after Donovan Dent scored 34 points in New Mexico’s 75-73 win over the UNLV Rebels.

The Aggies have gone 11-1 in home games. Utah State is 14-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lobos are 9-1 in conference games. New Mexico leads the MWC scoring 17.7 fast break points per game.

Utah State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.8 per game New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 15.7 more points per game (83.4) than Utah State allows to opponents (67.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Falslev is averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dent is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Lobos. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 14.2 points and 11.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Lobos: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

