New Mexico visits UNLV after Dent’s 20-point game

New Mexico Lobos (16-4, 8-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-8, 5-3 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Mexico Lobos (16-4, 8-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-8, 5-3 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on UNLV after Donovan Dent scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 95-67 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Rebels are 8-2 on their home court. UNLV ranks sixth in the MWC with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 7.2.

The Lobos are 8-1 in MWC play. New Mexico has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNLV’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico scores 13.8 more points per game (83.9) than UNLV gives up (70.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 15.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Rebels. Jaden Henley is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mustapha Amzil averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Dent is averaging 19.4 points, 6.2 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Lobos: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.