New Mexico takes on Boise State, looks for 5th straight road win

New Mexico Lobos (13-8, 6-2 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (14-7, 4-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (13-8, 6-2 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (14-7, 4-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Lobos face Boise State.

The Broncos have gone 10-1 in home games. Boise State is third in the MWC scoring 71.2 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Lobos are 6-2 in conference matchups. New Mexico averages 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Boise State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Boise State gives up.

The Broncos and Lobos meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Pasco is scoring 13.0 points per game with 1.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Broncos. Tatum Thompson is averaging 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games.

Hulda Joaquim is averaging 7.6 points and seven rebounds for the Lobos. Viane Cumber is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.