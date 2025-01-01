New Mexico State visits Sam Houston following Kelley’s 22-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (7-6) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-3) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston…

New Mexico State Aggies (7-6) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-3)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts New Mexico State after Kaila Kelley scored 22 points in Sam Houston’s 79-68 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Bearkats are 5-0 in home games. Sam Houston is 7-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies are 2-3 on the road. New Mexico State is ninth in the CUSA scoring 64.8 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Sam Houston scores 69.3 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 65.8 New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 3.2 per game Sam Houston gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydnee Kemp averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc.

Fanta Gassama is averaging 11.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Aggies.

