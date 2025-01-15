New Mexico State visits Florida International following Brewer’s 20-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (10-6, 3-0 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-10, 1-3 CUSA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico State Aggies (10-6, 3-0 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-10, 1-3 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays New Mexico State after Jayden Brewer scored 20 points in Florida International’s 81-74 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Panthers are 5-3 in home games. Florida International has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 3-0 in CUSA play. New Mexico State averages 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Florida International makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). New Mexico State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

The Panthers and Aggies square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewer is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Panthers.

Christian Cook is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.