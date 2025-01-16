New Mexico State visits Brewer and Florida International

New Mexico State Aggies (10-6, 3-0 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-10, 1-3 CUSA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

New Mexico State Aggies (10-6, 3-0 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-10, 1-3 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts New Mexico State after Jayden Brewer scored 20 points in Florida International’s 81-74 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Panthers are 5-3 in home games. Florida International is third in the CUSA with 14.4 assists per game led by Asim Jones averaging 3.1.

The Aggies are 3-0 in CUSA play. New Mexico State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida International makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). New Mexico State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Florida International gives up.

The Panthers and Aggies face off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 9.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Panthers.

Christian Cook is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.